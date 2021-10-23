Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

AFMD opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

