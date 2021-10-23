Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $79.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.61.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. 341,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,671. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

