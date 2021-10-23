Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Hold

National Bankshares lowered shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$13.25.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.73.

Shares of AGI opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.65.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6593367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

