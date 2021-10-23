Algorand Price Tops $1.93 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $11.86 billion and $376.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00446607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,619,937,689 coins and its circulating supply is 6,154,735,131 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

