Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

