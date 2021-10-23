Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

