Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Shares of ARLP opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.80. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

