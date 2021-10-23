Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.48% of Hill-Rom worth $35,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

HRC opened at $154.72 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

