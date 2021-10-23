Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 142,239 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $33,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

