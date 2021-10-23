Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 87,816 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

