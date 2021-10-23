Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $27.29 Million Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medifast were worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $11,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 77.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $201.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.22. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

