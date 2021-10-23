Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 283,143 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1,664.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $30,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07.

