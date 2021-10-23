Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.61. The company had a trading volume of 481,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,203. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

