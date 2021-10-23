Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $23.86

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $24.53. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

TKNO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

