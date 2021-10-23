Alta Park Capital LP Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 166,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,671,000. salesforce.com comprises about 3.3% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $292.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $20,975,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,186 shares of company stock worth $210,061,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

