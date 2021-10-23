Alta Park Capital LP Takes $6.90 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 118,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000. Marvell Technology comprises 0.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $68.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

