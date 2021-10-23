Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.76 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

