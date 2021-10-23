Altria Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

