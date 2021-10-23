Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $530,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $48.22 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

