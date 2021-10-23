Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 3.74.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

