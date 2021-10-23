América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. América Móvil has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

