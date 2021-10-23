American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

