American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $9.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.08. 5,917,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,541. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.