Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -115.27, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

