Amgen Inc. (AMGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of AMGN opened at $209.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

