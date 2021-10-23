Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $53,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.03 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

