Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,400,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

