Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.48 million, a PE ratio of 158.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 55.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.