Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. CSX posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.