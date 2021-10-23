Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 251,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,005 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDR opened at 24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 25.96. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.