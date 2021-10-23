Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.71 Million

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to announce $507.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.40 million. MarineMax reported sales of $398.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

HZO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 196,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. MarineMax has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.