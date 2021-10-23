Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $81.16. 478,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.