Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.63 Million

Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $269.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the lowest is $268.20 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

