Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital cut Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ KOR opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

