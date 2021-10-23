Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.30 Million

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $837.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.20 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $810.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 454,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

