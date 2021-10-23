Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.01. Freshpet also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.13. 233,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -364.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

