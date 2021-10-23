Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $153.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.80 million and the lowest is $152.82 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $165.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.