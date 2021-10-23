Analysts Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 59.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.