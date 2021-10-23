Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROF. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $430,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 25,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,719. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.