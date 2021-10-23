Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $400.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

