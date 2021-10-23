Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.73. 511,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

