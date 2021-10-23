Analysts Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target at $22.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 334.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 171,447.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 529.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

