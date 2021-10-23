Analysts Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) PT at €46.94

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.28 ($54.44).

ALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ALO traded down €0.39 ($0.46) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €31.00 ($36.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,229,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.40.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

