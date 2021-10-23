Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $74.10

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 292,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,421. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $4,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $349,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.