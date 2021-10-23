Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $152.78

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CROX traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $149.76. 2,162,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,336. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 122.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 302.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 207,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

