Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $82.67

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

ENV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.70. 220,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,117. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.