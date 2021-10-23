Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

