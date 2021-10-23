Analysts Set Expectations for Energy Transfer LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

