Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $24.21

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 710,309 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 398,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 972,002 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 192,485 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 8,890,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

