Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $39.92

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

PINC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 496,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. Premier has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

